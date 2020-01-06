Southern League: Hendon 4 Weston 0

Weston's four-game winning run came to an end after Hendon brushed aside the Seagulls in an emotional day in north London.

In their first match since the death of former player and assistant manager Chris Baker, the visitors went 1-0 down in the 29th minute as Luke Tingey struck.

Scott Laird then had a chance to level the scores, but he saw his penalty saved by Rihards Matervic.

And after three goals in 17 minutes through Liam Brooks, Joe Felix and Sam Corcoran, who saw his effort cannon off the post and the head of keeper Luke Purnell, gave the home side all three points.

Both sides came together beforehand to hold a minutes' silence for Barker as Weston boss Scott Bartlett named an unchanged line-up from their 3-2 victory over Truro City on New Year's Day.

But, it was The Greens who had a couple of early chances in just the second minute.

Purnell saved well from Brooks in their first effort before Shaun Lucien fired over with the next.

And Purnell saved again from Lucien five minutes later, before Thomas Smith's header from an Andronicos Georgiou corner hit the side netting.

Purnell again kept the game scoreless when he was in the right place at right time to deny Georgiou's shot after the Stevenage loanee's effort was straight at the shot stopper.

Bartlett's side grew into the game and went close to opening the scoring in the 26th minute after Laird's cross across the face of goal was fired over by Nick McCootie from six yards.

But, just three minutes later Lee Allinson's side took the lead following a corner.

After keeping the ball alive, Tingey stayed calm and composed before unleashing a thunderous left-footed strike into the roof of the net.

Despite going 1-0 down, Weston showed great character and after James Waite's powerful drive was pushed away by Matervics, Brad Ash looked like he had equalised but his goal was ruled out for offside after being found by McCootie.

However, moments later Ash was again involved after being brought down by Matervics, but Hendon's goalkeeper made amends by diving down low to his left and saving superbly from Laird.

With the game still in the balance, Dan Martin went close with an 18-yard effort, which fizzed just wide in the 52nd minute.

But, then came the first of three goals in quick succession seven minutes later, after Matervics's long kick forward was superbly brought down by Brooks and the striker struck a wonderful strike just outside the box doubling Hendon's lead.

Five minutes later it was 3-0 and after a long ball forward found Brooks, who got in behind the visiting defence and squared the ball into the path of Felix, who slotted home.

Despite being three goals down, Weston kept coming forward and after Chris Knowles found Ash, the Hereford loanee's effort from a tight angle was well saved by Matervics.

The hosts made it four on 76 minutes through Corcoran, just three minutes after coming on for Georgiou, as the midfielder picked up Knowles' clearance following a long throw, took aim and fired from 25 yards with the ball crashing off a post, hitting the back of Purnell's head and trickling in.

White went close again a short time later after dancing his way through the home defence, but the Cardiff City loanee's effort was saved.

Laird was the next to go close but his long-range strike was also kept out by Matervicks, as Weston failed to find the net for the first time this season.

They will look to bounce back when they host Hartley Wintney on Tuesday.

Weston: Purnell, Parsons, Martin, Humphries, (Symons 64), Knowles, Tindle, (Hendy 72), McCootie (Pearce 72), Cane, Ash, Laird, Waite.

Attendance: 218.