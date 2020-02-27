Weston's win over Taunton leaves Hendy delighted with unbelievable performance

Sam Hendy's double helped Weston claim the 2019 Somerset Cup at the expense of Taunton Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Archant

Sam Hendy was full of praise of Weston, who he thought had played 'unbelievably' to defeat Taunton Town in the Somerset Premier Cup on Tuesday.

In a repeat of last year's final, Cardiff City loanee James Waite bagged a second-half brace to book The Seagulls a place in the semi-finals, where they will host Hengrove Athletic in the week commencing 23 March.

"He's been on fire hasn't he?", said Hendy of Waite. "He has been a really key player for us, scoring goals, he's been class.

"Everyone, for how young we were, showed their maturity and we played really well.

"I thought the boys performed unbelievably for how young we were, it was a great performance all round really."

With the game scoreless at the break boss Scott Bartlett sent on Ben Griffith in place of Lloyd Humphires and Hendy praised the impact of the substitute.

"Ben was quality, he's been really patient, he's been on the bench a few times, but he's a good lad, a quality player and he will get his time, but it was a good second half," he added.

Another player Hendy noted was Weston keeper Luke Purnell, who made five key saves throughout the match.

"He was quality," said Hendy. "He kept us in the game when we needed him. He's a big boy and came out, made himself big and it was three, four one-on-one saves he made and he kept us in it."

Weston have played in the final for the last three years, losing in 2017 to Taunton during Scott Bartlett's final game in charge of his first spell.

However, after winning the Cup in 2018, The Seagulls, who enjoyed their first success in 2011, followed it up with another win a year later, with Hendy getting both goals.

"That was my one of my first competitive games for Weston," he added. "It was just one of the best feelings I've had this year, if we can keep this going then it will be unbelievable."

Weston return to league action on Saturday to host Met Police at The Optima Stadium.

"Everyone loves playing at home in front of the fans at our own stadium, so we are looking forward to it," added Hendy.

"We want to win every game, no matter what cup or league, that's the aim for us and we are doing well at the minute.

"We've been on an unbelievable run, keeping clean sheets defensively, attacking we look really strong now and I think if we can keep this run going, it will be really good."