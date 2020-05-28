Advanced search

Sam Hendy: Weston teenage midfielder to remain with Seagulls next season

PUBLISHED: 15:18 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 28 May 2020

Westons Sam Hendy goes for goal vs Taunton Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Highly-rated teenage midfielder Sam Hendy says he is looking forward to next season with the Seagulls.

Having only signed a contract extension last year, Hendy is looking to build on a solid start to his life as a Seagull.

“I was buzzing to sign a two-year deal last summer, said Hendy.

“I can’t wait to get back and carry on where we left off. Up the Seagulls.”

Hendy made 33 appearances during his first season at the club, where he scored four goals and assisted a further three, and manager Scott Bartlett says he is delighted to keep him on for the upcoming campaign.

He said: “Sam has worked with me for a long time now and is exactly what you’d want from a young player making his way in the game.

“He had a strong breakthrough season last year, is fully committed to the cause and is a popular and infectious character.”

