Video

HIGHLIGHTS: Whitehead worldie gives Weston first win of the season

Ben Whitehead's stunning strike helped Weston win at Hayes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Ben Whitehead's second half stunner saw Weston claim their first win of the Southern League season on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls are unbeaten after three games with five points in the bank, and their 2-1 win over Hayes & Yeading United will doubtless boost confidence at The Optima Stadium.

Weston took the lead in bizarre fashion as Joel Randall forced a goalkeeping error which saw him block a clearance into the net.

Hayes equalised through Elliot Benyon after half time, but Whitehead conjured a moment of magic to give Weston three points.

MORE: Hayes & Yeading 2-1 Weston player ratings

The Seagulls face Poole Town at The Optima Stadium on Saturday.