HIGHLIGHTS: Whitehead worldie gives Weston first win of the season

PUBLISHED: 13:30 20 August 2019

Ben Whitehead's stunning strike helped Weston win at Hayes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Ben Whitehead's second half stunner saw Weston claim their first win of the Southern League season on Saturday.

The Seagulls are unbeaten after three games with five points in the bank, and their 2-1 win over Hayes & Yeading United will doubtless boost confidence at The Optima Stadium.

Weston took the lead in bizarre fashion as Joel Randall forced a goalkeeping error which saw him block a clearance into the net.

Hayes equalised through Elliot Benyon after half time, but Whitehead conjured a moment of magic to give Weston three points.

MORE: Hayes & Yeading 2-1 Weston player ratings

The Seagulls face Poole Town at The Optima Stadium on Saturday.

