Owen Howe leaves Weston for Salisbury

Owen Howe in action against Dorchester Town earlier this season. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Owen Howe has left Weston to resign for Salisbury, five months after joining the club from Bristol Manor Farm.

Howe, 25, who scored three goals in his 14 apperances for The Seagulls, heads to Wiltshire where he was part of their 2017/18 promotion campaign

Manager Scott Bartlett said: "The move came about after having a coversation with the striker after he couldn't promise him game time.

"It didn't work out exactly as we would have liked here for Owen, but sometimes there are solutions that suit all parties and Steve Claridge and I have a good relationship, as do Owen and I.

"Owen and myself have been through quite a lot together in a short space of time and I'd personally like to wish him all the very best.

"Owen gives us something different," added Claridge.

"He returns on very reasonable terms and his disciplinary record has improved, and I wish him well at the Club."