Advanced search

Owen Howe leaves Weston for Salisbury

PUBLISHED: 13:27 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 26 November 2019

Owen Howe in action against Dorchester Town earlier this season. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Owen Howe in action against Dorchester Town earlier this season. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Owen Howe has left Weston to resign for Salisbury, five months after joining the club from Bristol Manor Farm.

Howe, 25, who scored three goals in his 14 apperances for The Seagulls, heads to Wiltshire where he was part of their 2017/18 promotion campaign

Manager Scott Bartlett said: "The move came about after having a coversation with the striker after he couldn't promise him game time.

"It didn't work out exactly as we would have liked here for Owen, but sometimes there are solutions that suit all parties and Steve Claridge and I have a good relationship, as do Owen and I.

"Owen and myself have been through quite a lot together in a short space of time and I'd personally like to wish him all the very best.

"Owen gives us something different," added Claridge.

"He returns on very reasonable terms and his disciplinary record has improved, and I wish him well at the Club."

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Heavy rain set to hit Weston and North Somerset

The Met Office said heavy rain will fall in Weston. Picture: Terry Kelly

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Heavy rain set to hit Weston and North Somerset

The Met Office said heavy rain will fall in Weston. Picture: Terry Kelly

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Owen Howe leaves Weston for Salisbury

Owen Howe in action against Dorchester Town earlier this season. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Golf: Weston Men’s Trophy Night is a success

Winners face the camera at Weston Golf Club's Men's Trophy Night

New Hays Travel branch opens in Worle

Hays travel opening in Sainsburys at Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists