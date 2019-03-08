Weston striker finally set for debut after betting ban

Nick McCootie celebrates his first goal for Weston with Owen Howe Archant

After a seven-game ban, Weston striker Owen Howe is finally set to make his bow for the Seagulls today (Saturday).

The 24-year-old, who joined Weston from Bristol Manor Farm in the summer, is available for selection at Walton Casuals after his FA betting ban expired.

Howe endured one of the most bizarre seasons last term, scoring an impressive 29 goals in the Southern League Division One South - but he was sent off five times.

He picked up 10 yellow cards, too, meaning he spent 16 games on the sidelines through suspension.

To compound his woes, he also admitted a breach of FA betting rules, wagering 88 bets on matches from 2014-2018 - forcing him to observe the Seagulls' unbeaten start to the campaign from the sidelines.

Howe's addition to the fold is timely, with striker Ben Whitehead recently ruled out for the season with a ruptured ACL - and manager Scott Bartlett welcomed his availability as the Seagulls travel to the Xcel Sports Hub.

Bartlett said: "Owen gives us something different.

"But you've got to earn the right to get in our team at the moment. The boys are doing well so it's going to be difficult to leave someone out.

"That said we knew what we were getting when we signed Owen - we knew we had the disciplinary issue from last season."

Bartlett is 'confident' he can help Howe overcome his problems on the pitch, in addition to bringing the best out of him as a player.

"I wouldn't have signed him if I didn't think that," Bartlett said.

"It's up to him now, he owes me.

"He's a good player, but we can make him a much better player. He's in a much more professional environment than he's ever been in. The structure here suits him and the way we play suits him, too.

"But he's like every other player. When he steps over that white line he's got to be responsible, professional and work as hard as every other player to keep his place in the team."