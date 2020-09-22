To play in FA Cup at Cowes Sports will be ‘brilliant’ says Weston’s Humphries

Weston midfielder Lloyd Humphries says it will be “brilliant” if he is selected to play in his first ever FA Cup game when they take on Cowes Sport at Westwood Park this evening.

The closest Humphries has ever got to play in the world’s oldest national football competition was when he was named as an unused substitute for Cardiff City in their third-round tie at Gillingham in 2019.

And ahead of taking on The Yachtsmen, Humphries has spoken of his delight to be in a chance to play in the “historic” tournament.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“It’s a huge competition that everyone knows and has an affiliation to, to play in it will be brilliant.

“It will be good to try and go on a cup run this season. It’s important to keep the momentum going and get in to the habit of winning whether it’s the cup or in the league.”

Humphries is back with The Seagulls for his third spell with the club, following a couple of loan spells before coming back on a permanent deal this month, in five seasons.

He was then handed his debut in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Dorchester Town, where he scored the third and final goal.

Humphries added: “It was a strange feeling to be honest, because it was a bit of a scramble in the box I wasn’t sure if it was my goal or (Scott) Lairdy’s, but it was still a nice feeling because that was the goal that put us in a comfortable position to see the game out.

“It was brilliant, getting off to a good start is so important when you want to do well in the league, it’s a great base to build from but it’s only one game.”

Former teammate, on both the international and club scene, James Waite was also handed his debut on Saturday and Humphries says he was delighted for him to pick up his first goal since re-joining Weston on a season-long loan.

“It’s brilliant, me and Wedge have been playing together for years now and he’s one of my best mates in football. He’s a quality player and we are lucky to have him. I don’t think it came as a surprise to anyone that he scored on the weekend.”