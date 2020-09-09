Weston return will bring out best of me says Humphries

Lloyd Humphries has scored two goals in 33 games for Weston is his two spells with The Seagulls. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Lloyd Humphries hopes his move to Weston will “bring out the best of him” after rejoining The Seagulls for a third time following his departure from Cardiff City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 22-year-old central midfielder first played for the club in the 2016-17 season, where he scored once in 26 appearances, before coming back on loan last season.

Humphries played a further seven times, scoring with a fine 25-yard strike against Hartley & Wintney, before returning to the Championship side ahead of his departure this summer.

“It’s great to be back at Weston, I’ve enjoyed my two previous loan spells here and get on really well with the boys,” said Humphries. “It’s great to get the deal done and just concentrate on the football now.

“I haven’t been able to do that for the last few seasons so hopefully it will bring out the best in me.

“It was tough leaving Cardiff but after all my injuries I knew I hadn’t played enough football to warrant another deal, but I’m just glad that I’m fit now and I think this is the right place for me to get back to that level.”

Having played under current manager Scott Bartlett during his first spell at Weston, before playing under him again last season, Humphries says he is looking forward to working with him once again.

“It’s great to play under him, it’s the main reason for me coming here to be honest,” he added. “The football he wants to play is always enjoyable and he’s been a massive help and big influence on my career so far.

“When I had my first loan here the gaffer and ‘Barks’ were so good with me and I learnt so much and had a great experience. Since then I’ve always had a connection with the club and the people here.”

The signing of Humphries is Weston’s fifth, and probably last piece of business, of the summer after the arrivals of Jacob Cane, Dayle Grubb Matt Jones and Kieran Thomas as well as the resigning of left-back Lewis Hall.

Asked if this was the best Weston squad he has ever played in Humphries said: “It’s just as good as previous years, we have a lot of players that have played above this level and potential to play above this level, hopefully we can show that on the pitch this season.

“It’s great to play with good players because they make you better and if you’re playing with good players you should be doing well.”

Weston host Hereford in their last pre-season friendly on Saturday, after drawing 2-2 with Yeovil on Tuesday.