Humphries to keep moving forward playing well in memory of Barker

Lloyd Humphries in action for Weston during their New Year Days clash over Truro City. (Picture: Mark Atherton) Archant

Lloyd Humphries says the best way to move forward after Chris Barker's death is to keep 'playing well' in his memory ahead of Merthyr Town's visit to The Optima Stadium this Saturday.

Humphries admitted he was 'delighted' to score his first goal during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Hartley Whitney, as the Seagulls recorded their fifth victory from their last six games.

But, with the match being the first home game since Barker passed away, the Cardiff City loanee recalled how much of an impact he had on his career.

"I was really close with 'Barks'," said Humphries.

"He gave me a lift to every session last time I was here and every game.

"What a massive help he was to me and I know he was a massive help to Rollin Menayese, who's at Bristol Rovers now, because he took us everywhere and never kicked up a fuss about it.

"The character of Barks was second to none, absolute top professional, lovely bloke. It was just devastating to lose someone like that.

"But I suppose the best way to get over it is to move on and keep playing well in memory of him."

Humphries, who is in his second spell with the Segaulls after playing for the club during the 2016/17 season, says he is settling in nicely, having already played with Jacob Cane, Dan Martin, Luke Purnell, and James Waite.

And Humphries lavished praise on Waite, who made it seven goals in five games with the winner against The Row.

"He's a top quality player at this level and we are lucky to have him here to be honest," added Humphries.

"All you've got to do is get him on the pitch and he's going to keep scoring like he did. Since last season and carrying onto this season, that's what probably made him stand out so much.

"I know when Neil Warnock was there, he loved him. He had a bit of exposure in the first team and since then he hasn't looked back."

And Humphries says he came back to play as many games he could during his spell with Weston, adding: "That's the main reason for me coming here to be honest.

"I've missed so much football with injuries over the last few years and I've played for more minutes in the last five or six days than I have in the last two years. It's brilliant for me and I can't wait for the next game."