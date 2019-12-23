Advanced search

Hutton FC Aces under 13s reveal new sponsorship with Plumbase

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 December 2019

Hutton FC Aces under 13s line up to proudly show their new sponsors Plumbase.

Archant

Hutton FC Aces under-13s have bagged themslves a new sponsorship deal during their seventh season as a club, writes Josh Thomas.

Plumbing supply store Plumbase are based in Winterstoke Commercial Centre and have come in with the Aces unbeaten after 11 games.

Under the leadership of Chris Rowe, the under-13s were crowned the Bristol Saturday Leaue Cup winners last year as well as finishing runners-up in the league.

The Charter Standard Community Club club, which is for all ages, ability and gender, is run by voulenteers and have over 300 children, young people and adult members.

Plumbase's Tim Marshall said: "We're very proud to be sponsoring Hutton FC Aces under-13s and supporting them in the local football community.

"Our philosophy at Plumbase Weston is centred on giving back to the communities we serve and I believe the relationship we have with Hutton FC will achieve this.

"All at Plumbase would like to wish the Aces best of luck for the coming seasons."

