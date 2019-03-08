Football: Hutton girls too strong for hosts
PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 April 2019
Archant
Hutton under-10 girls proved too strong for their Fry Club rivals in a friendly at the weekend.
Summer scored five times, while Maddie added four goals and Mia and Sophie were also on target for the visitors.
On a lovely flat pich, it was a chance for the girls to play some good football and try new skills practised in training.
Newcomer Amillie took the girl of the match award after showing continued improvement and a willingness to try new skills and get stuck in.
There was also great defending and dribbling displayed by Millie, Heidi, Megan, Caitlin, Evie and Beth.
And the club have had more to celebrate recently after five of their girls were selected for the Gloucester FA advanced coaching centre.