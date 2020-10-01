Advanced search

Hutton Tornadoes and Typhoons bag new sponsor for 20-21 season

PUBLISHED: 15:31 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 01 October 2020

Hutton Tornadoes displaying their new sponsors Weston Super Mobiles for the 2020-21 season.

Hutton Tornadoes and Typhoons have bagged themselves a new sponsor for the 2020-21 campaign.

At the end of last season both under-10 teams needed to fund a new kit as their previous ones were getting too small, so the club decided to run a raffle with each ticket costing £25.

All tickets were sold within 24 hours and the draw was held the following week and was won by Weston Super Mobiles, which is run by Wayne McQuistin.

“To be honest with you I couldn’t believe how many companies were happy to enter and help support our team in these difficult times,” said Tornadoes coach Ryan Bird.

“We played our first game in our new kit this week and to see how happy the players were makes it all worthwhile.”

McQuistin added: “Weston Super Mobiles are extremely proud to sponsor such a well run football team and I have no doubt that the Tornadoes and Typhoons will have a very successful season”.

