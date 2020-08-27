Hutton Wanderers U11s continue good form with strong performance against Banwell U12s
PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 August 2020
Archant
Hutton Wanderers under-11s continued their fine run of form over Banwell under-12s.
A great game was played by both teams as Hutton, who are sponsored by Cineworld, prepared for the new grassroots season with a double from Cassidy and further goals from Bella, Zac M, Zak O, Nikodem and Matteo to round the scoring off.
Will, Bella, Charlie, Solomon, Tom, Archie, Louie, Cassidy, Nikodem, Evan, Zak O, Zac M, Stan and Matteo were all superb with players of the game Charlie and Tom.
“Myself, Winston (Roberts), Billy (Jay) and Catherine (Halfrod) are so proud of the kids, they have come back from lockdown with the most amazing attitudes,” said coach Jamie Whiting.
“The quality of the football they’ve been playing is absolutely brilliant, the passing, moving and tackling has been unreal. They turn up every week and give 100 per cent and are a credit to the club.
“They play for each other and have great team spirit, they never let their heads drop and are always encouraging to one another. Whatever the score they always go home smiling and enjoy their football.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.