Hutton Wanderers under 11s bag new training kit sponsored by Blue Spot Cleaning Services and Home Care.

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 August 2020

Hutton Wanders under 11s display their training kit sponsored by Blue Spot Cleaning Services and Home Care. Picture: Hutton Wanderers under 11s

Hutton Wanders under 11s display their training kit sponsored by Blue Spot Cleaning Services and Home Care. Picture: Hutton Wanderers under 11s

Hutton Wanderers under-11s have been celebrating having secured new sponsorship ahead of their first season in the Woodspring League.

Blue Spot Cleaning Services and Home Care have agreed to sponsor the club’s new training shirts.

And the team hope more local companies can come in and sponsor their local teams and rain jackets.

“We would like to thank Blue Spot Cleaning Services and Blue Spot Home Care for their generous offer of support,” said manager Simon Roberts.

“As one of the biggest grassroots club in the area, we rely on local businesses for sponsorship for our many teams and if anyone would like to enquire then please do so through our website or on Twitter @FCHUTTON.”

Louisa Churchill, Director of Blue Spot Cleaning Services and Blue Spot Home Care, added: “We’re proud to support and sponsor Hutton Hotspurs and Hutton Wanderers with their team shirts. The Blue Spot team wish them all the best with their coming season.”

