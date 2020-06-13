Banwell FC make history as they set up their first ever ladies side

Banwell FC Ladies will play their home games at the Riverside. Picture Banwell FC. Archant

Banwell FC are well known in Somerset, boosting some of the best facilitates around, and run teams from under-seven to under-18, with three senior men’s teams – and under the leadership of Jimmy Darch have set up a new ladies team.

Club chairman Darch offered former employees Weston Women’s coaches Stacie Morrissey, Mike Washington and Jamie Fisher a chance to work with the club ahead of the Ladies first-ever season in the Somerset County League.

“I already worked well with those three,” said Darch.

“We know each other and get on well. We are all on the same page, obviously that’s a bonus. We’re not new to each other, we’re all friends. It’ll be great to be reunited with them all again.

“We’ve got an ethos at Banwell, the more the merrier, and what they will hopefully have is they will immerse themselves in the club. I’ve already put Stacie on the committee.

“They will be full-on involved with everything. Mike offered to do training programmes for our youth sides, they have been a great acquisition for the club.”

The Ladies already have 20 players lined up but are always looking for others who wish to join a new and upcoming team.

“Anybody interested in playing, especially young players from 16 up, we would absolutely welcome them,” added Darch.

“At a later date we will he posting training times, there will be a lot more publicity and will be more the merrier. As many as you like can come to training, it won’t be a closed shop at all.”

And Darch, who saw daughter Desni grow up playing football, believes the women’s game should be on the same terms as the men’s game.

“It’s about time it was an equal sport in school,” he said.

“Girls should play football at school from the same age as the boys. I don’t believe in dividing sports into male and female, all kids should do all sports.

“When I started Hutton Girls 10 years ago with Jenny Bird, we were the only youth side and there were no other teams to play around here. We had to play in the Bristol League. Now you’ve got Mendip, Weston, Hutton, Draycott, Burnham. It’s definitely growing.

“I’m sure the village will embrace it and come down. We are in the process of building a new 50-seater stand and we are hoping to fill that every Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve always been a great advocate for the ladies game and pushing this for the last few years. I’m delighted.”