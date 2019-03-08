Malshanskyj leaves Weston for Cirencester

Weston manager Scott Bartlett wished Jay Malshanskyj all the best at Cirencester Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Jay Malshanskyj has signed for Cirencester Town from Weston on a permanent deal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The forward only joined the Seagulls in the summer, but has found himself on the fringes of the first-team squad.

Manager Scott Bartlett said Malshanskyj's move to the Southern League Division One outfit was the right one for the youngster.

He said: "I have worked with Jay for many years and I am sorry to see him go but I felt we couldn't stand in his way.

"He's had a good offer to play regularly at Cirencester that also works well around a recent change in work pattern.

"He has proved to be an effective and popular member of our squad with bags of potential, but at this moment in time we can't quite give him the game time he needs and he is desperate to play.

"We will continue to monitor his progress and wish him well."

Malshanskyj scored once in nine appearances for Weston, against Fareham Town in the FA Cup.

Last week, Alex Byrne was released, while Tom Llewellyn joined Mangotsfield United on loan.

Cardiff City youngster James Waite joined on loan, and scored his first goal for the club in Tuesday's loss to Blackfield & Langley