Advanced search

Malshanskyj leaves Weston for Cirencester

PUBLISHED: 09:04 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 17 October 2019

Weston manager Scott Bartlett wished Jay Malshanskyj all the best at Cirencester Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston manager Scott Bartlett wished Jay Malshanskyj all the best at Cirencester Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Jay Malshanskyj has signed for Cirencester Town from Weston on a permanent deal.

The forward only joined the Seagulls in the summer, but has found himself on the fringes of the first-team squad.

Manager Scott Bartlett said Malshanskyj's move to the Southern League Division One outfit was the right one for the youngster.

He said: "I have worked with Jay for many years and I am sorry to see him go but I felt we couldn't stand in his way.

"He's had a good offer to play regularly at Cirencester that also works well around a recent change in work pattern.

"He has proved to be an effective and popular member of our squad with bags of potential, but at this moment in time we can't quite give him the game time he needs and he is desperate to play.

"We will continue to monitor his progress and wish him well."

Malshanskyj scored once in nine appearances for Weston, against Fareham Town in the FA Cup.

Last week, Alex Byrne was released, while Tom Llewellyn joined Mangotsfield United on loan.

Cardiff City youngster James Waite joined on loan, and scored his first goal for the club in Tuesday's loss to Blackfield & Langley

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure

Husband and wife team Darrell and Alison Wood will close their butchers shop next month.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

WATCH: Windows smashed at Worle pub in ‘unprovoked and targeted attack’

The Parihs Pump in Queensway retail park, Worle.

Balloon ban across North Somerset

Sky lanterns will not be allowed to be released.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure

Husband and wife team Darrell and Alison Wood will close their butchers shop next month.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

WATCH: Windows smashed at Worle pub in ‘unprovoked and targeted attack’

The Parihs Pump in Queensway retail park, Worle.

Balloon ban across North Somerset

Sky lanterns will not be allowed to be released.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronation Cup proves family affair as father and son take top spots

Club Captain Paul McAdams is with the winner of the Coronation Cup Andy and his son Mickey Nicholls.

Police close road in Weston town centre after assault leaves man in hospital

Police have closed Regent Street near Barclays Bank. Picture: Tom Wright

Emphatic Weston celebrate biggest home win of season over Exmouth to go second

Weston Rugby Club all line up after their game with Exmouth at the Recreation Ground.

Malshanskyj leaves Weston for Cirencester

Weston manager Scott Bartlett wished Jay Malshanskyj all the best at Cirencester Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston mayor says opportunities created by airport expansion important to the town

An artist's impression of Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists