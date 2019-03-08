Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cheddar's Jones looking forward to Calne Town clash

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 August 2019

Adam Jones in action for Cheddar FC, where he scored two goals, against Bradford Town

Adam Jones in action for Cheddar FC, where he scored two goals, against Bradford Town

Archant

Cheddar's Adam Jones is 'looking forward' to hosting Calne Town on Friday.

After beating them home and away last season, Jones hopes The Cheeesmen can maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

He said: "Looking forward to it, will be a tough game. They had a great season last year, so we will have to be on top of our game to get the points."

The game comes after Saturday's 3-2 FA Cup loss to Bradford Town and Jones, who netted two well-taken goals, added: "I twas great for us. We are a small club, it's got to be the most exciting game for us all season. We matched them in the first half, we just needed to create more chances.

"Coming out for the second half, we had a poor 10 minutes, which we got punished. When we changed formation, we got stronger and were the better team for the last 20 minutes.

"If only the game went on for another five minutes, I'm sure we would've equalised."

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

5 things we learned from Weston’s first week in the Southern League

Weston FC vs Hendon at Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cheddar’s Jones looking forward to Calne Town clash

Adam Jones in action for Cheddar FC, where he scored two goals, against Bradford Town

We deserved a point – Merthyr boss reflects on Weston draw

Scott Laird equalised for Weston deep into added time. Picture: Josh Thomas

Cheesemen’s FA Cup contest with Bradford Town was a ‘tough task’ says boss Potter

Shaun Potter watches on as Cheddar take on Bradfrod Town in the FA Cup

Weston man guilty of sexual assault, not guilty of attempted rape

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists