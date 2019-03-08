Cheddar's Jones looking forward to Calne Town clash

Adam Jones in action for Cheddar FC, where he scored two goals, against Bradford Town Archant

Cheddar's Adam Jones is 'looking forward' to hosting Calne Town on Friday.

After beating them home and away last season, Jones hopes The Cheeesmen can maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

He said: "Looking forward to it, will be a tough game. They had a great season last year, so we will have to be on top of our game to get the points."

The game comes after Saturday's 3-2 FA Cup loss to Bradford Town and Jones, who netted two well-taken goals, added: "I twas great for us. We are a small club, it's got to be the most exciting game for us all season. We matched them in the first half, we just needed to create more chances.

"Coming out for the second half, we had a poor 10 minutes, which we got punished. When we changed formation, we got stronger and were the better team for the last 20 minutes.

"If only the game went on for another five minutes, I'm sure we would've equalised."