Weston make first summer signing as Matt Jones signs from Hungerford Town

PUBLISHED: 17:15 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 25 May 2020

New Weston signing Matt Jones during his time with Swindon Supermarine. Picture: Swindon Supermarine FC.



Weston have signed their first player of the summer with the capture of winger Matt Jones from National League South side Hungerford Town.

Jones, 24, who can also play in defence, arrives at the Seagulls after two years with the Crusaders where he made 68 appearances for the club, scoring six times and assisting seven goals.

“We are delighted to bring Matt to Weston,” said manager Scott Bartlett.

“He has been a consistent performer at this level and the one above for a number of years.

“There was competition for Matt because he is widely regarded as one of the best crossers of the ball, his delivery is exceptional and that was an area Lairdy and I identified as one we could improve in.

“He is predominantly a wide midfield player but can also operate as a full-back or wing-back which he did on a number of occasions for Hungerford so he provides us with plenty of options.

“As a character, he will fit into the group nicely and we are looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to the club properly.”

And Bartlett admits Weston are still in the hunt to bring more players in which fit in with the club’s playing style.

He added: “We are continuing to build and plan but we have to do it in a cautious way that protects the club.

“We have targets and have made contact but it’s important we understand the landscape of non-league football before making too many commitments.”

Jones started his career with Swindon Town, where during the 2013/14 season he moved to Swindon Supermaire on Liam before coming back to the Robins and appeared as a second-half substitute against Rotherham United on the final day.

Loan spells to Wantage Town, Chippenham Town and Farnborough followed before moving back to The Bluebirds on a permanent deal during the summer of 2017, shortly after leaving Basset Town, before heading to Bulpit Lane one year later.

“I am delighted to have signed for such a great club,” said Jones, who is available for sponsorship.

“After chatting with the gaffer, I was excited to make the move and I just can’t wait to get started and join the lads ready for next season.

“I’m buzzing to get back playing and meet the fans and everyone at the club.

“We’ll hopefully have a successful season pushing for promotion and get the club back up to where it should be.”

Coronavirus outbreak sees Weston hospital close to new patients

Weston General Hospital is temporarily closed to new patients.

Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston, closes as holiday company collapses

Weston's Grand Atlantic hotel.

Number of abandoned trolleys removed from footpaths

Cllr Ciaran Cronnelly with Morrisons' trolleys that have been dumped in the Weston Village area. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Warning to Somerset businesses over increased risk of Legionnaires disease

A council is warning owners of buildings used by the public to service their water and air-con systems before re-opening.

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

