Weston manager Scott Bartlett adds Chris Knowles onto his coaching staff

Chris Knowles scored the opener for Weston during their 2-1 win at Dorcester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Will.t.Photography

Weston have confirmed Chirs Knowles has been appointed on Scott Bartlett’s coaching staff whilst contuning his duties as a player,

The popular midfielder, who had already his stay with the Seagulls extedned, signed on a free after hs release from Gloucester City last December.

And manager Bartlett says he is delighted to welcome Knowles as his new player-coach.

It’s no secret I’ve known Chris for a very long time, he is a model pro, a great lad and a good player,” said Bartlett.

“He was fantastic for us when he came in last season and we are delighted to have him.

“He is very knowledgeable, has a good manner and is a well respected member of the group.

“He had already signed a longer-term contract but we want to maximise his influence by including him within the staff group also.”

Since his signing from The Tigers, Knowles has gone on to play for the club 12 times finding the back of the net twice against Beaconsfield Town and Dorchester Town, including assiting a further one.

Knowles said; “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Weston so far.

“Everyone has been really welcoming and it’s a shame the season got cut short as we were picking up some good momentum.

“Now, I’m really looking forward to next season, things are looking really positive and I can’t wait to get out of my flat and back on the pitch with the lads.”