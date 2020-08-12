Lympsham & Belvedere maintain unbeaten run with victory over Uphill Castle

Lympsham & Belvedere after their victory over Uphill Castle at Lympsham Sports Club ground. Archant

Lympsham & Belvedere remain unbeaten in the league after a 46-run victory over Uphill Castle and top Somerset League’s Bubble Four.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After winning the toss, L&B decided to bat as Tom Elstone had Dave Luff (6) caught in the slips by Markus Bail.

Jack Luff joined Nathan Hancock and they set about laying the platform for a good total as both looked in good touch, driving well down the ground and punishing anything short of length.

Both reached half-centuries and continued the onslaught as they put together a 216-run partnership, with Luff reaching a century with 12 fours and four sixes in another outstanding innings before he was caught by George Chapman off of Archie Singal for 106.

A tiring Hancock batted brilliantly making 81 before being run out by a good throw by Tom Elstone in the deep, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

Tom Gooding (3) was bowled by Elstone and Neil Chadwick (2) run out by Jermain Jones before George Nuttycombe (5) and Gabriel Counsell (3) saw L&B to an impressive 259-5 in 40 overs.

In reply Sam McCrea (1-23) got the perfect start by bowling Elstone (1) in a lively opening spell that caused all batters problems.

George Chapman and Luke Morgan looked to keep up with the run rate but Andy Taylor (1-46) bowled the dangerous Chapman for 28 in a good spell of bowling.

Jack Luff then ran out Jones (30) with a direct hit as Uphill chanced their arm.

Luke Morgan and Paddy Holyday kept ticking along before Jack Luff (1-18) bowled the latter for 14.

With Uphill falling behind the run rate Tom Llewellyn (5) was well caught by Gabriel Counsell on the mid-wicket boundary off Tom Gooding.

Matt Davis and Gooding bowled well under pressure as wickets continued to fall regularly and Luke Morgan (43) was well caught by Hancock off Davis, who also removed Brad Patch (3) and Tyler Frost (1) to finish with 3-37.

Gooding had Markus Bail well caught by McCrea for 16 before late resistance by Archie Signal and George Fox was ended by Gooding (3-36) as he had George Fox caught by Hancock to seal a well-deserved 46 run victory.

L&B make the short journey to Huntspill & District this weekend.