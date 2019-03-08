Laird 'can't wait' for Weston's game with Beaconsfield Town

Weston vs Poole Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston's Scott Laird 'can't wait' to take on Beaconsfield Town at The Optima Stadium this Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston vs Poole Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston vs Poole Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Seagulls go into the game unbeaten and looking to claim their first win at home.

And Laird is looking forward to the occasion.

"It's been a solid start and we will only get better," he said.

"We want to make our home ground a fortress and we will look to get that first win at home this Saturday.

Weston vs Poole Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston vs Poole Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"I can't wait, as the lads look hungry and ready to go.

"It's the next one in front of us and we will prepare the lads as much and as professionally as we can to give us the best opportunity to win."

Saturday's game is Weston's sixth of the season and Laird praised the squad's character.

He said: "In the five games, we've shown everything that makes a good team. Going for 98 minutes to get late equalisers, grinding out our first win by chucking bodies on the line and seeing the game out by winning convincingly against Truro.

Weston vs Poole Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston vs Poole Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"On Saturday against Poole going down to 10 men for 60 minutes and being the better team. They will have learnt so much from that as a squad.

"Everyone's attitude and commitment had been first class - the loan boys coming in, the players giving everything in every game and most importantly the lads that have not been involved yet, subs and lads left out the squad.

"They have been so positive and supportive and it's a long season and can change very quickly."

Laird was happy to pick up a win and draw from their bank holiday weekend games with Poole Town (1-1) and Truro City (2-0), adding: "To pick up four points is great. We would've loved it to be six as our performance over those two games deserved it, but these were two very tough games and two very good teams."

Weston go into Saturday's game against The Rams in their third home game of the season and Laird is looking forward to playing at The Optima again.

"It's always great playing at home, especially shooting towards the big stand with everyone there," he said.

"I know it's down to us to get people through the gates by our performances and results, but every bit of support is massive to all of us. Our fans have been awesome and for us to succeed we need to be together."

Weston learned on Tuesday they will host Fareham Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on September 7.