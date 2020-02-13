Advanced search

Player assistant boss Laird is ready for another huge Weston game this Saturday

PUBLISHED: 09:30 14 February 2020

Mike Symons on the ball for Weston during their 5-0 win over Wimborne Town on Tuesday. (Picture: Mark Atherton

Mike Symons on the ball for Weston during their 5-0 win over Wimborne Town on Tuesday. (Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Weston player assistant manager Scott Laird says he expects their encounter with Blackfield & Langley to be another 'huge' game.

Action from Weston's clash with Wimborne (pic Mark Atherton)Action from Weston's clash with Wimborne (pic Mark Atherton)

Laird sat out Tuesday's victory over Wimborne Town because of suspension, after his sending off at Beaconsfield Town, but the former Forest Green Rovers and Stevenage left-back is back for selection and anticipates another hard encounter on Saturday.

"Huge, another tough side,'" said Laird. "Blackfield are going to do the same. They are going to be tough coming up here.

"We will have to be right at it Saturday to come away with three points and ultimately all of a sudden we are closer to the play-offs."

Top scorer Laird is in contention to return to the team after serving the last game of his ban on Tuesday, as Weston beat Wimborne 5-0, adding: "I hate missing games, I hate being away from any type of football.

Action from Weston's clash with Wimborne (pic Mark Atherton)Action from Weston's clash with Wimborne (pic Mark Atherton)

"I love playing football. I have loved my time here so far this season, it's been absolutely brilliant. I've said on previous occasions I'm the happiest I've been in the last couple of years and that is because of the football club.

"And you know if I play Saturday or come on, whatever I'm doing I will give 100 per cent to this football club like everybody here is doing and pushing in the right direction.

"Because ultimately it's for Weston and the fans. Not any individuals, it's everybody coming together.

"If we can win Saturday, we will see where next week takes us to win that week, you see where the following week takes us and and all of a sudden we are in a good place."

Wimborne's Antonio Diaz was playing for Dorchester when Weston recorded their biggest victory of the season and Laird said: "I was speaking to Diaz, who I know really well. He was here with Dorchester when we beat them 6-0, he was here tonight, he said 'I've lost 11-0 here in two games' so it's great to have two big scores and I think we can do that more often.

"The games we've played and games we've lost, we've been the better side, we really could've put some teams to bed and I think that was coming and (Tuesday night) we did that.

"We've got to be at it again Saturday and try to put Blackfield & Langley and kill their momentum and kill any hope they have early on.

Most Read

Nightclub to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Café opens doors in village with aim of helping to tackle isolation in community

Sonya and Ian Stocker who have opened Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Nightclub to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Café opens doors in village with aim of helping to tackle isolation in community

Sonya and Ian Stocker who have opened Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Player assistant boss Laird is ready for another huge Weston game this Saturday

Mike Symons on the ball for Weston during their 5-0 win over Wimborne Town on Tuesday. (Picture: Mark Atherton

Hat-trick hero Waite is left delighted following Weston’s big home win over Wimborne

James Waite has now scored 10 goals in his previous nine apperances for Weston. (Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston hopefuls get back to winning ways as bonus point success sees off Ivybridge

Cinderella showstopper at memorial hall

The Mendip Players performed Cinderella on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Picture: The Mendip Players

Hornets secure big win over Chew Valley rivals to take over at the top of the table

Charlie Carter scored 26 points of the Hornets 53 points in their triumph over Chew Valley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24