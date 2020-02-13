Player assistant boss Laird is ready for another huge Weston game this Saturday

Mike Symons on the ball for Weston during their 5-0 win over Wimborne Town on Tuesday. (Picture: Mark Atherton)

Weston player assistant manager Scott Laird says he expects their encounter with Blackfield & Langley to be another 'huge' game.

Action from Weston's clash with Wimborne (pic Mark Atherton)

Laird sat out Tuesday's victory over Wimborne Town because of suspension, after his sending off at Beaconsfield Town, but the former Forest Green Rovers and Stevenage left-back is back for selection and anticipates another hard encounter on Saturday.

"Huge, another tough side,'" said Laird. "Blackfield are going to do the same. They are going to be tough coming up here.

"We will have to be right at it Saturday to come away with three points and ultimately all of a sudden we are closer to the play-offs."

Top scorer Laird is in contention to return to the team after serving the last game of his ban on Tuesday, as Weston beat Wimborne 5-0, adding: "I hate missing games, I hate being away from any type of football.

Action from Weston's clash with Wimborne (pic Mark Atherton)

"I love playing football. I have loved my time here so far this season, it's been absolutely brilliant. I've said on previous occasions I'm the happiest I've been in the last couple of years and that is because of the football club.

"And you know if I play Saturday or come on, whatever I'm doing I will give 100 per cent to this football club like everybody here is doing and pushing in the right direction.

"Because ultimately it's for Weston and the fans. Not any individuals, it's everybody coming together.

"If we can win Saturday, we will see where next week takes us to win that week, you see where the following week takes us and and all of a sudden we are in a good place."

Wimborne's Antonio Diaz was playing for Dorchester when Weston recorded their biggest victory of the season and Laird said: "I was speaking to Diaz, who I know really well. He was here with Dorchester when we beat them 6-0, he was here tonight, he said 'I've lost 11-0 here in two games' so it's great to have two big scores and I think we can do that more often.

"The games we've played and games we've lost, we've been the better side, we really could've put some teams to bed and I think that was coming and (Tuesday night) we did that.

"We've got to be at it again Saturday and try to put Blackfield & Langley and kill their momentum and kill any hope they have early on.