Laird: Weston need to set the standard once again as Met Police visit Optima

Weston player assistant manager Scott Laird says it is up to them “to set the standard again” when they take on Metropolitan Police this Saturday.

After opening the Southern League Premier South season with a 3-1 win at Dorchester Town last weekend, Laird expects another challenging encounter with The Met in their first competitive game at The Optima Stadium.

“It will be a good test,” said Laird. “It is always good to be at home so it’s up to us to set the standard again.

“It’s been a long time, so we can’t wait. Hopefully we will have a good turn out. It’s been a good pre-season at home so we hope to carry it on.”

After Saturday’s result against The Magpies, The Seagulls’ made it two wins in two at Cowes Sports on Tuesday when new signings Jacob Jagger-Cane, Lloyd Humphries and Keiran Thomas and two-goal hero Chris Knowles all got on on the scoresheet in a 5-0 FA Cup win to stretch their winning run to six games and 11 victories in 15 matches.

“It’s a great thing to hear and I didn’t know that,” admitted Laird after hearing their recent run of good form.

“It shows we are moving in the right direction. We have to stay on that path.”

As for Humphries, Jagger Cane and Thomas, Laird aded: “We don’t see them as new players anymore. They have integrated so well and it feels like they have been here for ages.

“Goals are coming from everywhere. You need that, you are a constant danger to teams when everyone can chip in.”

But it was in their overall play and performance which impressed Laird, who said: “It shows how hard we work off the ball, the recovery runs and shape is great to see.

“It’s so pleasing for the gaffer (Scott Bartlett) and me to see players working so hard for each other and the team.

“It was pleasing to keep the clean sheet, as you see with plenty of big wins teams often concede one. So to keep the clean sheet and score five and play some scintillating football was great to see.

“We’re looking forward to the draw no Friday. We will take each game as it comes and not get carried away with it at all.”