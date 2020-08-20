‘Exciting times’ for Weston claims assistant boss Laird

Weston's visit to Clevedon Town in 2019 ended in a tight 1-1 tussle. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Scott Laird said “it’s a really exiting time for Weston” due to the emergence of young players from the academy ahead of pre-season trips to Clevedon Town on Saturday and Gloucestershire to take on Slimbridge two days later.

After a 10-0 win over Banwell, boss Scott Bartlett named a few academy players on the bench in the 1-1 draw with AFC Totton, including hat-trick hero Will Harvey and fellow goalscorers Callum Eastwood, Ben Jones and Bailey Kempster.

And Laird admits there could be a chance some of the youngsters will get to play again at some point in the next two games.

“It will great for us with the Saturday-Monday, so we will play with two different teams,” said Laird.

“But we will swap over after 60-70 minutes, but players will play more towards 70-80 minutes and then the other ones who don’t play, will play on the Monday as well.

“It’s a really good opportunity at the moment and what we have at the moment, we’ve got really good places at the moment.

“We haven’t got the biggest of squads as in the senior players that have played in a couple of hundred games at this level, but we’ve got very talented youth-team players, under-19s.

“We made nine subs with 20 minutes to go and all of them were 18 and under – it’s a really exiting time for Weston with the youth players that are coming through.

“Some players have got a really good chance and they are really pushing the lads at the moment. The lads in the first team are looking over their shoulders because we’ve got some really good youngsters coming through.”

And with Weston halfway through pre-season Laird admits he is looking forward to taking on The Seasiders and Swans.

He added: “We went to both teams last year, we have a history of playing against Clevedon, it’s good to do that one, a local derby.

“Slimbridge is always good. We played there last year, lovely pitch, good team, gave us a really good test, beat us 3-2 and played some really good football.

“We then have a free week where we can go and train, a free weekend to do a bit of training and we go to Cinderford and then we have got the three big games against Bath, Yeovil and Hereford all in a week and then the season starts. It’s really exciting and everyone can’t wait to get going.”