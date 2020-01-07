Laird hails Weston ahead of home date with Hartley Wintney

Scott Laird shows his apprecation to the Weston supporters (Picture: Will.T.Photography) Archant

Weston player assistant manager Scott Laird has praised everyone at the club for performing 'impeccably' ahead of tonight's game against Hartley Wintney.

The Seagulls are set to play their first match at home since the death of former player and assistant manager Chris Barker.

And despite falling to their first defeat games at Hendon on Saturday, Laird says they will be looking to build up on their good form.

"The run we have been on gives us great confidence and we will look to build on that and at home we should respect everyone but fear no-one," said Laird.

"After recent results, it will be good to get back home and put a good performance on for the fans.

"Tuesday is a great opportunity to bounce back. A start of three home games in a row and one that comes at a great time."

Despite the loss of Barker, Laird has commended everyone at the club for coming together and helping each other during this sad time.

"The players and staff at Weston have handled themselves impeccably," added Laird.

"It's important to talk and if anyone is down there is always an ear that will listen.

"We have lost an amazing man and someone who will never be forgotten."

Despite their four-game winning run coming to end with a 4-0 defeat to the Greens on Saturday, Laird says if they had converted their chances it could have been a different scoreline.

"It was one of those games where we could have been out there all day and not scored," he said.

"We missed big chances at big times which would have swing the game for us.

"We created great opportunities again. great double chance before their opener and then myself missing a penalty at 1-0 down.

"We finished the first half really strongly. Having a goal disallowed for a very tight offside which Brad took past players having not received the ball. It's frustrating.

"We could have gone in 3-1 up and then the second half is a total different game.

"Hendon were excellent. They worked tirelessly all game and scored some great goals and that was the difference they scored their big chances."

However, Mike Symons' winner against Truro City on New Year's Day in front of the Alto Digital Stand, capped an extraordinary end to that game, where Weston scored two goals in stoppage to seal their first home since October.

And Laird admitted it was the fans who got them over the line and was he full of praise for their continued support.

"They have been amazing and whether they believe or not, they helped get the Truro result and drive us forward," he added.

"That's the way we are going to move forward and get out of this league by being together.

"Since we have started doing that, there is no coincidence we have had positive results. We will lose but it's how we bounce back as a collective."