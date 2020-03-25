Weston’s Scott Laird calling on all supporters to stay safe during coronavirus pandemic

Scott Laird in action for Weston at Dorchester Town during their last game before the COVID-19.. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Will.t.Photography

Weston player-assistant manager Scott Laird insisted ‘football will be back’ and called everyone to ‘stay safe’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not since February 22 at Dorchester Town have the Seagulls been in action after goals from Chris Knowles and Mike Symons helped them to their third consecutive win.

All elite football was suspended until April 3 and then extended to April 30 due to the rapid spread of the virus and non-league competitions could be cancelled.

“From a player’s perspective, it’s of course frustrating as it what we love to do every Saturday,” admitted Laird.

“But, there are far more important things happening right now and football can take a back seat just for now.

“It’s been hard being away from the lads as it’s a release and it’s always good to be around them as they are a great group. All we can do is keep fit and do what we can.”

In the meantime, Laird and Scott Bartlett have given the players an exercise programme to keep fitness levels up.

“We have assembled a good squad of good men, men we can trust to look after themselves and keep their fitness,” he added.

“The gaffer and I have given them things to do but we have a very honest and professional group who look after themselves.”

With Weston in 10th place in the Southern League, 10 points off the play-offs, with a semi-final in the Somerset Premier Cup to come, Laird hoped they could get back playing on a pitch soon.

“I hope we can find a way to finish the season,” added Laird.

“Every team has worked incredibly hard and it would be a shame if we didn’t finish it. It would be great to finish off what we started as we really feel we have a great opportunity and chance to be right up there and regain the Somerset Cup but the decision is not ours.”

However, although Laird admits the choice is out of their hands and says the decision is frustrating, he agrees it’s one they can work on together to ensure people can come through this stronger.

“The only way football will be back sooner is if the public listen and carry out the advice being given,” he said.

“That way we can get back to normality sooner. Stay safe and look after yourselves and one another. We are not experts at this so we need to listen to them. Football will be back.”