Laird: Home run is chance to get back to winning ways

Issac Pearce in action during Weston's match with Swindon Supermarine.

Saturday's home game with Farnborough will give Weston the chance to "get back to winning ways" says player assistant manager Scott Laird.

Brandon Banres goes for goal during Weston's 3-2 defeat to Swindon Supermarine.

The Seagulls will then host Hartley Wintney on following Tuesday and Wimborne Town five days later.

And Laird admits his side need to use The Optima Stadium as a springboard for future success.

"It will nice to be at home," said Laird.

"This week will give us three home games in a row.

"We need to take advantage of that and get back to winning ways.

"It will give us a great opportunity for us to have a really good week, a really good set of three games, but we are not going to look to far ahead.

"We are going to concentrate on the game against Farnborough, it will be a really difficult game but it will be nice to be back at home.

"We have only played two games at home in a month, it will be a great opportunity for us to try and post three points on the board."

However, leading goalscorer Laird, who has played against Boro before whilst at Stevenage in the FA Trophy, knows how dangerous Spencer Day's men can be.

"They are a good side, they have been always up and around these leagues because of their history," he added.

"But their experienced to a level and they know their level, they have got some really good players, we know what we have to be aware of. We will go in ready and hopefully they will worry more about us than we worry about them."

Despite seeing their unbeaten home record this season come to an end after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Chesham United, Laird knows they can put together a new run.

"Of course we can," added Laird, who scored both goals in last weekend's 3-2 loss at Swindon Supermarine.

"It's down to us, we know that. We have a lot of questions being asked of us by our fans and people around the league which is totally understandable.

"If we're being honest, I'm not afraid to say it, we have the best squad in the league and we believe in our squad.

"It will be difficult like every game in this league, but it is one we are looking forward to."