Weston's support should never be underestimated says Laird

Scott Laird in action for Weston during their win at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Will.t.Photography

Weston will not 'underestimate' the power their supporters have when they return to The Optima Stadium to take on Met Police insists Scott Laird.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls go into the game on Saturday unbeaten in five, with four wins including Tuesday's 2-0 Somerset Cup quarter-final victory over Taunton Town.

James Waite bagged both goals at Keynsham Town's The AJN Stadium and Laird feels Weston can continue their good run this weekend.

"Metropolitan Police are good. You look at the table, they are only three points behind us. They are a good side and did well last year," said LAird.

"They had an up and down start and have started to come really good recently. They are on a run themselves, so it will be a really good game on Saturday."

After making five changes to the starting line-up in midweek, after Saturday's win at Dorchester, Laird says he and Scott Bartlett have a hard job to decide who starts against Met.

"We've got some really good players" said Laird.

"Ben Griffith came on and for half an hour he was excellent against three experienced centre-halves. He has some great touches, pace and strength.

"Bailey Kempster was really good when he came on as well.

"We've got some touch decisions to make which is great for us, me, the gaffer and the great squad we have.

"We managed to rest six first-team players. The lads that come in are first-team players as well, because they have shown every time they've been given the chance they can play at the level.

"We had Knowsley, Symo, Tindle, McCootie and myself.

"Lloyd came off at half-time, all of those players left on the pitch were absolutely magnificent, I've got to say well done to them and we are in a good place."

Despite being united on the pitch, Laird hopes the same can be said off the pitch.

"I hope so, that's what we want," added Laird.

"We are only going to succeed as a club if we are together, hopefully we are starting to come together.

"We can feel that and it's going into the latter stages of the season knowing we are going to need them.

"It's not just us on the pitch, ultimately it is but we can't underestimate what the fans can do to help us."