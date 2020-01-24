Weston will use frustrating postponements as fuel to drive them on claims Laird

Weston havent played since their 2-1 victory at home to Hartley Wintney on the 7 January. Archant

Scott Laird says Weston will use their disappointment of not playing their last three games as 'fuel' when they host on Hayes & Yeading at The Optima Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls are on a run of five wins from their last six games and were due to entertain both Merthyr Town and Wimborne Town at home before travelling to Poole Town.

But each game was postponed, potentially derailing Scott Bartlett's men, who beat Hartley Wintney 2-1 on January 7.

However, Laird believes the team's character will show over the weekend.

"I don't think it will do," he said of the three postponements disrupting their rhythm. "Obviously we won't know until we start up again, but with the group we have we can trust they will keep themselves fit and raring to go mentally.

"We've been good at home all season, it has just been our away form which we have now sorted, so we're now picking up points home and away which will help us get to where we want to be.

"It's always good to play at home. The pitch will be lovely as always and we will get the bottom corner sorted and we will be ready to go. It's been really disappointing, but we now need to use it as fuel to drive us on."

Bartlett enjoyed his first away win in charge of his second spell with the club after goals from Joel Randall and Ben Whitehead saw them to a 2-1 victory over United earlier in the season.

But Paul Hughes' men are unbeaten in their last five games and sit in seventh place, two points and two places ahead of the Seagulls.

Assistant manager Laird, despite knowing how dangerous they can be, believes they can use that victory in August as motivation, adding: "That was a really good away performance and one we need to replicate at home.

"Both teams have changed in personnel so it will be a good game. They have had a complete overhaul since the start of the season and, like everyone, are dangerous.

"It's a tough league and anyone can beat anyone. They had a good win and are close by us in the table," added Laird, after United beat Dorchester Town in their last match.

"It will be a good game, but we will focus on us and carry on where we left off."