Assistant boss Laird asks Weston to continue good form on trip to Poole

Jacob Cane in one of his last games for Weston during their New Years Day match against Truro City.

Scott Laird has called on Weston to put their past disappointments behind them at Poole Town on Saturday.

Captain Greg Tindle attempts to head clear during Weston's last game with Poole Town. (Picture: MARK ATHERTON) Captain Greg Tindle attempts to head clear during Weston's last game with Poole Town. (Picture: MARK ATHERTON)

The Seagulls have won five out of their last six games, but consecutive postponements at The Optima Stadium against Merthyr Town and Wimborne Town this past week have dented their progress.

However, Laird feels they can use their frustration and transform it into something even more successful.

"Of course it is (frustrating)," he said about their home games being called off.

"We would be lying if we tried to say we were fine as we are on a great run.

"It is what it is and we have a great group who will be ready to go Saturday.

"It will be a great game for us, we are itching to go and to get where we want to be come the end of the season.

"We need to beat the teams that want the same thing, so it makes for a great game on Saturday."

After being held to a 1-1 draw by The Dolphins earlier in the season, where Laird received a red card just over half an hour into the game, he expects another tough match against last season's Southern League play-off finalists.

"We were very good that day, like we have been for most games this season, but we have failed to come away with the points we deserve," he added.

"If I didn't get sent off, I think we would have come away with three points.

"Poole are very dangerous," added Laird, who sit on the same number of points as their opponents, but are one place behind them in eighth because of goal difference.

"They have good players all over the pitch, but so do we. We have the squad to achieve great things here," he said.

The squad of players which travels to Dorset will be one less after Jacob Cane returned to Hereford after his loan spell came to an end.

"Of course he will be a big miss for any team," said Laird.

"But we have quality all through our squad so it gives someone else a chance now to come in and perform."

And Weston will go into Saturday's game in good spirits after their recent good run of form.

"To sit top of the form table is brilliant and a great reaction to a bad November," said Laird.

"We knew it wasn't long until we put a run together and now the challenge is to keep it going."