Laird calling on Weston to continue good run of form as Seagulls head to Hendon

Scott Laird scores for Weston in the first half of their game against Truro City.

Player assistant manager Scott Laird has called on Weston to carry on their good run of form ahead of playing Hendon on Saturday.

The Seagulls beat Truro City 3-2 on New Year's Day, for their first victory at The Optima Stadium since October 22 when they defeated Tiverton Town.

And having now won their last four games in a row, Laird expects another challenging game at Silver Jubilee Park this weekend.

"It will be great, but we all know we just take the next game one game at a time and the next one is Hendon," he said.

"We will look to get three points there and just keep plugging away and putting the pressure on the teams above us.

"It's another different game again on an artificial pitch. We will have to think about our team, our shape and everything like that.

"We have just to carry on this belief and this run that we are on and keep riding the wave.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves, we have a lot to do to make up the ground, but we have won four very, very tough games.

"I think we have answered a lot of questions and really put a marker down."

Scott Bartlett's side fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Hendon earlier in the season thanks to Ben Whitehead's last-minute leveller.

And Laird added: "They are good, they know their level and have got some really good players. They have brought a few in and they have a new manager, new staff.

"I think they will be a totally different animal now, one we will have to respect and go there and be on our top form, better than we were (on New Year's Day) and hopefully get the win."

Weston's New Year's Day win over Truro City completed a double over Paul Wotton's side after two stoppage-time goals gave them their fourth victory in a row.

"I always thought we were going to get something," added Laird, who levelled from the penalty spot before Mike Symons scored the winner on his debut.

"I feel we're a different animal now and I feel that something has changed within the squad.

"Being able to bring 'Symo' in just gives us a totally different dimension. He's so strong and he won the first ball for the penalty,

"Isaac (Pearce) did really well to win the penalty and then the third goal was all about Symo.

"He won the header from his own flick-on and showed great strength and composure to finish past three on the line."