Cheddar bring in Shaun Lambert as their new first team coach
PUBLISHED: 17:30 08 June 2020
Archant
Cheddar manager Shaun Potter says the hiring of Shaun Lambert as their new first team coach is a ‘step in the right direction’, writes Josh Thomas.
Lambert rejoins the club after spending the 2016/17 season with The Cheesemen and will work alongside both Potter and assistant manager Craig Mawford.
“It was a quick decision really, having someone who will slot in very quickly having had previous ties with the club really helps,” said Potter.
“He knows the club, he already loves the club and knows most of the lads here, his qualities are something we have missed a little bit and I’m sure he will fit in really well with how me and Craig do things.
“It’s definitely a step in the right direction. Myself and Craig have had a look at what we need to improve and another member of the management team was one of the main things.
“Along with improving that passion, drive and determination throughout the squad, Shaun ticks those boxes, so it can only be a positive thing.”
