Weston's transfer round-up

Lloyd Humphries away at Gosport in his first spell with the club. (Picture: Will T Photography) Archant

Weston have added to their ranks with a signing from Championship side Cardiff City

Central midfielder Lloyd Humphries, who played for the Seagulls during the 2016/17 season, has signed on a three month loan deal.

Bristol City's Vincent Harper, who can play in defence or midfielder, and Hereford forward Brad Ash have both joined on deals until the end of the month.

Jacob Cane's loan deal from The Bulls has been extended for another month, while the Seagulls have beaten competition from multiple clubs to sign former Gloucester City centre midfielder Chris Knowles.

But the deal to bring Humphries to Weston will see Connor Davies head back to Cardiff after the South Wales side recalled him from his loan early.

Like Davies, Joel Randall signed for Scott Bartlett's side on a season long loan before he was recalled by parent club Exeter City who have since loaned him to Weymouth.

Jake Mawford has also left the club after he signed for Melksham Town on loan. Goalkeeper Niall Maher has left the club to sign for The Tigers and George Dowling has also departed.

Scott Bartlett discussed after Yate Town on Tuesday about the transfers coming in and going out of the club ahead of a hectic Christmas Period.

"All the clubs have got the same schedule, we have all got similar size budgets, squads but it's how you manage that really," he said.

"The mix wasn't right for me the last few months and again I won't rush in to bring someone in that isn't right for us.

"All the boys we bring in on loan, we try and do it for a decent period of time so they become engrained with the club or even could be permanent signings in the future."

Weston are back in action tomorrow when they on Harrow Borough at Earlsmead Stadium for a 3pm kick off.