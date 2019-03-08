Advanced search

Weston draw tricky away tie in league cup

PUBLISHED: 17:53 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 10 October 2019

Weston slipped out of the FA Cup on Tuesday, despite Nick McCootie's best efforts. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston slipped out of the FA Cup on Tuesday, despite Nick McCootie's best efforts. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Weston have been drawn away from home in the next round of the BetVictor Southern League Challenge Cup.

The Seagulls face a potentially tricky trip to Paulton Rovers next month.

The club, which is south west of Bath, are top of the Southern South Division table - one league below Weston.

However, Paulton have shown a liking to beating higher ranked clubs having thumped Steve Claridge's Salisbury City side 4-0 at home in the first round of the competition.

Weston progressed through to the second round by narrowly seeing off Bristol Manor Farm.

The Seagulls won a penalty shootout against their visitors on October 1, after the game ended 1-1.

Bristol Manor Farm sit bottom of the Southern South Division which Paulton head, albeit having played fewer games than many in the league.

The date for Weston's trip to Paulton Rovers has not been confirmed, but ties will take place during the week commencing November 4.

