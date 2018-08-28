‘We stand by our manager’ – Board backing for Weston boss Marc McGregor

Weston-super-Mare manager Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography Archant

‘We stand by our manager’ – that was the defiant message from the board of Weston Football Club amid increasing calls from supporters for Marc McGregor to be sacked.

The Seagulls are rock bottom of the National League South with only two wins from 22 games, staring down the barrel of relegation.

A spokesman for the club said: “We select our managers based on their qualities as a coach and working with youngsters because we will always have a young squad due to our playing budget and the fact we need to make use of loan players.

“We stand by our manager Marc as he was selected to meet these criteria and he is still fully committed to the club and the players are fully committed to him.

“He will continue to ensure the players are coached to a high standard and he will also continue to look for the right addition to the squad to bring that much-needed experience and leadership to the defensive unit.”

Weston sit six points from safety – albeit with an inferior goal difference to Gloucester City in 19th place.