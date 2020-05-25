Weston duo extend contracts while Isaac Pearce departs the Seagulls

Nick McCootie heads home for Weston. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston have announced both forward Nick McCootie and centre-back Sam Avery are staying with the club after the pair extended their contracts with the Seagulls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Isaac Pearce played under Weston manager Scott Bartlett at Forest Green Rovers Isaac Pearce played under Weston manager Scott Bartlett at Forest Green Rovers

After signing Chippenham Town last summer, McCootie has gone to make 29 appearances, bagging eight goals and assisting a further six.

Aver joined in January following his departure from Gloucester City and made five appearances for the side.

“We didn’t hesitate to take up their options and agree an extension, said manager Scott Bartlett.

“They are experienced, key members of the team and both demonstrated a desire to stay.

“We are looking forward to working together again when we get back.”

Avery, who has struck up a commanding partnership with skipper Greg Tindle, says he is looking forward to the upcoming campaign.

“Firstly, I hope that everyone connected to the club is safe and well,” he said.

“I’m really excited for next season, and I can’t wait to meet up with the lads and get going again.”

Fan’s favourite McCootie, who will be sponsored once again by Bob Flasket, echoed Avery’s sentiment.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back in and starting the season. The gaffer has built and is still building a strong team and we’ve got a good bunch of boys.

“I think we can push and do something good next season.”

But Pearce, who scored his only goal at Walton Casauls in September, has left the club after only one season with the side following his move from Forest Green Rovers last summer.

Bartlett added: “Initially, it looked as though Isaac would be extended also but after discussions, we mutually agreed to go in opposite directions. We wish him well.”

Weston would like to thank Flasket for his continued sponsorship of McCootie.

However Avery is looking to be sponsored and the club have called on the town to sponsor the defender.

Sponsoring a player, which costs £150 for the enitre campaign, includes branding your name or business alongside the player of your choice throughout the entire season in every edition of the match-day programme and player profiles on the innovative website.

You will also receive that player’s shirt, provided no later than the first home friendly of the following season and one ticket to end of season awards with the opportunity to sit with your sponsored player.

Lastly you will then have your photo taken with player and shirt on the night, which will then sent over on digital format.

Email commercial@wsmafc.co.uk for more details.