Weston pick up draw at Harrow Borough after Nick McCootie’s equaliser

Nick McCootie's leveller at Harrow Borough was his first goal of the season for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography Archant

Nick McCootie’s first goal since January rescued Weston a point after The Seagulls came from behind to pick up a hard-fought draw at bottom of the table Harrow Borough at Earlsmead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Full-back George Moore opened the scoring when his curling 25-yard-effort beat Luke Purnell and nestled into the back of the net.

McCootie, who scored seven goals last season, then levelled the scores when he let fly from 18-yards-out.

The visitors had chances to win the match but they just couldn’t find a way though Boro’s back-line, who had lost all four of their opening Southern Premier South matches.

Scott Bartlett made two changes from last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Swindon Supermarine as Matt Jones and Ryan Jones were bought in to replace Mike Symons and James Waite.

And it was Matt Jones who had the first opportunity of the game after cutting in from the right but the winger’s low drive was comfortably picked up by Daniel Purdue.

The hosts did open the scoring in the 17th minute when Moore curled home from distance to give winless Harrow the lead.

But Weston equalised seven minutes later after Keiran Thomas won the ball back in his own half and drove forward, McCootie then picked up the loose ball, skipped past his man and smashed the ball home past Purdue.

Matt Jones went close just before half-time but his thunderous shot was tipped away by Purdue round the post.

Sam Avery was next to go close after the interval but he could one direct his header, from Dayle Grubb’s free-kick, across Purdue’s goal and just wide.

Matt Jones’ cross found McCootie at the back-post but the Chippenham Town striker could only glance his header wide.

With time running out, Bartlett’s side had two chances in injury-time, first Symons saw his side-footed effort kept out by Purdue before McCootie, once again, went close when his strike was saved once again by Boro’s shot-stopper as Weston had to settle for a hard-earned point.

Weston: Luke Purnell, Keiran Thomas, (Aaron Parsons, 90), Scott Laird, Chris Knowles, (Lloyd Humphries, 69) Sam Avery, Greg Tindle, (C), Matt Jones, Jacob Jagger-Cane, Nick McCootie, Dayle Grubb and Ryan Jones (Mike Symons, 69)

Harrow Borough: Daniel Purdue, Kensley Maloney, George Moore, Ben Tricker, Babs Jarra, Jordan Ireland, Lewis Cole, (Shaun Preddie, 90), Michael Bryan, Liam Ferdinand, Ant O’Connor (Frank Keita, 79) and Marc Charles-Smith (Brendon Matthew, 71)

Goals:

Harrow Borough: George Moore, 16

Weston: Nick McCootie, 23

Harrow Borough Yellow Cards: Michael Bryan, Lewis Cole and Jordan Ireland

Attendance: 106