Mckenna scores four as Uphill Castle thrash Saltsford Town

Aidan Mckenna with the Man of the Match award for his four goal display at Saltsford Town. Picture: Uphill Castle FC Archant

Aidan Mckenna scored all four goals for Uphill Castle at Saltsford Town as the visitors recorded their first win in three games.

After opening the season with a 6-1 victory against Middlezoy Reserves, successive defeats to Somerton Town and Winscombe AFC saw Uphill with a point to prove.

And they came out determined to make up for last week’s 4-0 defeat to Somerton by making a very strong start.

Anthony Askins’ side were rewarded for their early pressure and scored an early goal when a corner routine led to Mckenna firing into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Relentless pressing and hard work throughout the team for the first 20 minutes led to goal number two with a fast-paced counter attack involving several players leading to Sam Beresford being played through.

His composure saw him square the ball to Mckenna who was able to tap in his second of the game.

The match had a bit of bite to it in the wet conditions with both teams picking up yellow cards before McKenna scored Uphill’s third goal of the afternoon.

A delightful well-timed through ball from Jack Askins found Mckenna who, being high on confidence, beat the keeper to make it 3-0 at the break.

The second half was a more evenly balanced contest but good game management and solid defending from the back five and throughout the side meant Uphill kept their first clean sheet of the season.

And Mckenna made it 4-0 lwhen Will Sneddon-Coombes played a fantastic volleyed pass over the top late on to find the hat-trick hero, who was strong enough to force a mistake from the defender and claim his fourth of the game.

The Old Kings Head man of the match award went, with little surprise, to Mckenna but the performance of the whole squad was much improved from the previous two games and gives foundations for Askins’ side to build on.

Uphill Castle return to Millenium Pitch, Red Road, Berrow this Saturday at 3pm as they host Welton Rovers Reserves.