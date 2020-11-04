Advanced search

Weston Mendip hit Weston Ladies for six to double over rivals

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 November 2020

Weston Mendip have now scored 11 goals in their two games against Weston Ladies this season. Picture: Weston Mendip FC

Weston Mendip have now scored 11 goals in their two games against Weston Ladies this season. Picture: Weston Mendip FC

Amy Clark made it five goals in two games against Weston Ladies after the forward helped herself a hat-trick to help Weston Mendip do the double over The Seagulls.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when Phoebe Payton gave them the lead after five minutes but Mendip were not behind for long when Ellie Burrows converted straight away with a cool finish after being put through on goal by Josie Cherson.

This settled Mendip and with Phoebe Hughes, Ryla Cooper and Charlotte Suktem working hard in midfield, they deservedly took the lead when Clark struck.

Despite having further chances to increase the lead Mendip went in at half time 2-1 up.

And just 10 minutes into the second half Clark got her second of the game to make it it 3-1 and give the away side a bit of breathing space.

Weston were not finished, though, and Payton’s long-range effort cut the gap to one again, before the versatile Phoebe Hughes replaced the injured Megan Lewis in the visitor’s goal.

Weston pilde on the pressure with some flowing passing, however Mendip stood firm and captain Clark deservedly completed her treble to make it 4-2 and restore the away team’s two-goal advantage.

Ryla Cooper continued her fine goalscoring form to make it 5-2 with five minutes left and with the points safe a great pass from Erin Hale found Natalia Bak who completed the scoring with the best goal of the game, showing great pace down the left flank before cutting inside to volley home from outside the box.

Coach Jack Edgar said: “A really pleasing result today. Mendip weren’t at their best with four influential players missing. We have a very young team and they showed a lot of character to come back after conceding the early goal.”

The PD&CL Building Services Player of the match award went to Erin Hale, after the 16-year-old came on for her first-team debut and slotted seamlessly in at full-back.

