Southern League: Met Police 2 Weston 1

Weston manager Scott Bartlett (pic Mark Atherton) Archant

Weston conceded in stoppage time for the second consecutive game as Metropolitan Police claimed all three points in an action packed game at Imber Court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lucas Nass struck the decisive goal in the 95th minute after the Seagulls failed to clear a corner, moments after Luke Robertson equalised for The Met.

Robertson hooked the ball past Luke Purnell after Scott Laird's goal looked to have handed the visitors their first away win in four games.

Scott Bartlett made two changes from Tuesday's defeat to Blackford & Langley with Nick McCootie and Dan Martin coming in for Jake Mawford and Charlie Madden, who both dropped to the bench.

And it was the visitors who had the first opening after eight minutes through James Waite.

The Cardiff City loanee was played in by George Dowling, who drove forward and saw his 25-yard effort deflected wide.

Dowling was next to go close a couple of minutes later after being found by Isaac Pearce and the former Bristol City academy graduate dragged his shot wide.

The hosts were the next to be denied after Bilal Sayoud's free kick was deflected over and from the resulting corner Purnell denied Ross Murdoch with his feet.

Owen Howe's header from Dowling's corner was excellently pushed away by Rhys Forster before Purnell denied Sayoud after coming quickly out of his goal to smother the danger.

Chances came and went for Laird, White and Martin but the game went into half-time scoreless.

Bartlett bought on Mawford and Sam Hendy for Pearce and Dowling and it was Mawford who was involved in the goal on 66 minutes.

A corner crossed through the box, which was picked up by substitute Mawford and his inch-perfect delivery was headed in by Laird for his seventh goal of the season.

Bartlett's men had chances to seal the game after Waite's drive went across goal, before McCootie's drive down the wing found Joel Randall but the Exeter City loanee, despite controlling superbly, could volley straight into the arms of Forster from 18 yards.

And the miss would prove decisive after Robertson equalised with a hooked finish, before the hosts pushed forward and secured victory in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

A corner was floated in and with the ball bobbling along the box Ness was on the back post to secure Gavin MacPherson's men their first home win of the season and condemn Weston to their fourth away defeat in a row.

Weston: Luke Purnell, Issac Pearce (Sam Hendy 57) Dan Martin, George Dowling (Jake Mawford 57) Aaron Parsons, Greg Tindle, Joel Randall, Scott Laird, Nick McCootie, Owen Howe, James Waite.