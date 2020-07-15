Weston Walking Footballers continue training plan with more players taking part

Mike Staines during Weston Walking Football's training session Archant

Weston Walking Footballers continued their restart, following their first training session, with more players taking part.

Weston Walking over 60s captain Richard Bourton in his first training session with The Seagulls, since the easing of lockdown rules. Weston Walking over 60s captain Richard Bourton in his first training session with The Seagulls, since the easing of lockdown rules.

Long-serving player Mike Staines dusted off his boots and got back into doing some serious exercise.

Staines and his wife, Scarlet, had been on the vulnerable list during the coronavirus pandemic and had hardly been outside for over 16 weeks.

But after reading the club’s new playing protocol measures and contacting his doctor, Staines, following a lengthy discussion, was given the all clear to return.

He was allocated to a specific group of six people on a different part of the 3G and Staines was very impressed with how safe he felt, saying: “Everyone was following the strict new way of exercise and I really enjoyed it.

“The club regularly kept in touch which helped me through the lockdown period. It’s great to be back.

“The humour amongst the players was a delight to be involved with.”

Also returning to the club was Richard Bourton, who is the 60s South West WFA captain and he welcomed some serious training.

He said: “I have been doing plenty of cycling to keep reasonably fit.

“However, some of my shooting needs to improve as I had to go outside of the pitch to recover the ball.”

Bourton is also the skipper of Weston’s over-60s team and he had time to reflect on the past season being curtailed.

“We had some new players this season and we really improved,” he added.

“We led the Somerset FA league right from the start and were on course to win it .

“We had one round of matches to go and were three points clear of second place. We played with an attractive style and only lost one game in total.

“There was a really good team spirit amongst the players so it was disappointing when it was cut short.

“We will just have to go again next season whenever that starts.”

The over-60s had also been going well in the Gloucester FA league as Bourton explained: “We were in second place just one point behind the leaders with two rounds to play and we were in with a good chance, but it’s gone now.

“It is important to remain positive especially during these difficult times.”

If you would like to try walking football contact the club via email at westonwalkngfc@yahoo.com for more information.

Sessions are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10am and cost just £3 per session.