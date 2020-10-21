Talented Weston youngster Jones calls move to Bristol Rovers a ‘big opportunity’

Ryan Jones has signed for Bristol Rovers on a three-year deal from Weston. Picture: Bristol Rovers FC Archant

Ryan Jones expressed his delight at signing for Bristol Rovers by calling the move a “big opportunity” after arriving from Weston.

Jones, 18, signed a three-year deal with Rovers, who beat a number of clubs from the Championship and League One to get him, but he will head back to The Seagulls on loan for the rest of the season.

“It’s a big opportunity for me to progress and and push on to the first team here (Bristol Rovers) and show everyone what I can do,” Jones told the club’s website.

“It’s good for me because I don’t have to change my life in anyway, I still live at home, it’s perfect really and only down the road.”

Jones has played at left-back for Weston this season but can operate as a winger and has gone on to hold down a main role his campaign and scored four goals and three assists in his 19 games so far for the club.

Jones will work under Ben Garner and the teenager has bought into the policy of Rovers giving players a chance to progress, regarding of how young they are.

“He was just saying age has never really been a problem for him and he’s trying to build a young squad to progress and hopefully move up Rovers through the league and progress younger players onto bigger things,” Jones added.

“It’s great to know age really isn’t a massive factor when it comes to picking the team or anything like that. It’s good he gives young players a chance, hopefully I will get my chance.”

Garner was pleased to secure the services of Jones, his 12th and last signing of a busy transfer window, adding: “We are pleased to welcome Ryan to the club. He’s a talented young player that has attracted widespread interest over the summer and we are delighted that we have been able to win the race for his signature.

“He is playing regularly and developing really well with Weston so immediately returns there on loan. We look forward to working with Ryan moving forwards.”

Upon returning to Weston, Jones has targeted helping Scott Bartlett’s side get into the National League South before aiming to cement a place in the starting 11 with The Gas when he is back for the 2020-21 season.

“This season is to help Weston push for promotion, I know that’s their aim, score goals, get assists along the way and then when I come back next season hopefully to push for a place in the first team.”