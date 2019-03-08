Advanced search

‘My lowest moment’ – Purnell reflects on another defeat as relegation awaits

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 April 2019

Luke Purnell (left) said Weston 'rolled over' at Concord Rangers. Pictures: Will.T.Photography

Luke Purnell (left) said Weston 'rolled over' at Concord Rangers. Pictures: Will.T.Photography

Archant

Weston goalkeeper and caretaker assistant manager Luke Purnell endured ‘the lowest point’ in his time at the club following Saturday’s defeat at Concord Rangers.

The Seagulls are on the verge of losing their National League South status after being ‘bullied’ 3-0 in Essex, and Purnell issued an apology to supporters after the final whistle.

The league’s bottom side are now 11 points from safety with just five games to play, and relegation to the Southern League could be confirmed on Saturday if other results go against them.

Purnell has won many admirers in his stint as assistant to caretaker boss Mark McKeever following last month’s sacking of Marc McGregor – fronting up after games and demanding more character from his teammates.

But the long trip to Canvey Island was just another grim chapter in a season which has become the definitive catalogue of miserable Saturday afternoons.

A shocking record of 22 defeats and 74 goals conceded in 37 games emphasises the woeful campaign endured by the Seagulls’ dedicated yet downcast supporters.

The keeper said it was his worst day in a Weston shirt in his six-year career with the club.

He added: “We can only apologise to the fans, because we were miles off it.

“This is the lowest point of my season and the lowest point since I joined the club.

“We just rolled over and I’m disappointed we have been bullied and not been men enough.

“I’m really disappointed with my own performance and I think there are too many who came off the pitch and know they didn’t do enough to impact the game.

“Concord are nothing special to be honest, but they have done the basics and we have not been clinical in either box.”

The Seagulls host Dartford at The Optima Stadium on Saturday and Purnell called on his teammates to muster a result for the fans.

He said: “Every game is a big game. People pay to watch us play. It would be a disservice if we don’t turn up and want to win every game.

“We have got to build momentum. I said last week we want to win the Somerset Cup, and we need to build momentum for that because at the moment we are really lacking confidence.”

