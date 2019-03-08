Advanced search

Football: New kit for Milton Nomads under-nines

PUBLISHED: 12:39 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 07 October 2019

Milton Nomads under-nines started the 2019/20 football season in nice new sponsored kit thanks to the generosity of two local companies.

Sweeney Todd's barbers and EveryStep Financial have donated equal amount of funds to Milton Nomads Junior FC, which has enabled the club to buy two full kits and a training top for each player to keep warm during the winter,

Manager Adrian Aggett said: "The kits finally arrived a couple of weeks ago and the sponsors kindly came along to a recent training session and handed them over.

"Sweeney Todd's were represented by their owners Helen and Dean, with EveryStep supported by the managing director Greg Charlton.

"This is a great demonstration of local business supporting local sports and we are very grateful to them both for their support during this and the coming seasons."

