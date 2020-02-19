New kit for Milton Nomads thanks to Weston Rail Services

Milton Nomads under-11s in their new kit Archant

Milton Nomads under-11s played as well as they looked against Swiss Valley recently.

Wearing new kit, sponsored by Weston Rail Services, they saw Frank Moore make good early saves to deny their rivals.

And Jack Twine and William Hughes shone in the centre, as William Burnett looked strong on the left.

Wide players Jack Sage and Jacek set up chances for Lucas and Josh, as Anton and Oscar worked well in central defence with Samuel and Finley blocking chances.

Swiss Valley took the lead, but Milton rallied as William Hughes found Jacek, who hit the post, and Josh Piggott netted the rebound.

Both sides had chances in the second half, with Moore making a vital save to win the player of the match award as it ended all square.

Spokesman Gary Moore said: "A big thank you to our kit sponsors Andy and Patsy Dixon of Weston Rail Services. Our old kit is going to be sent to Africa to support children in poverty."