New man McCootie pleased to get off mark in 'good' first win over Ashton & Backwell

Nick McCootie celebrates his first goal for Weston with Owen Howe Archant

Nick McCootie says it was good to pick up their first win of the season after beating Ashton & Backwell at the Lancer Scott Stadium last Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick McCootie fires home his first goal for Weston druing their 3-2 win over Ashton and Backwell Nick McCootie fires home his first goal for Weston druing their 3-2 win over Ashton and Backwell

Goals from Owen Howe, Jake Mawford and McCootie sealed a 3-2 away win for Weston in Scott Bartlett's first game in charge of his second spell as manager.

The Former Bath City striker was made captain ahead of the game with the Stags and heaped praise on his new teammates.

"Credit to the boys it was a good performance first half, didn't quite see it as much second half," he said.

"Probably first game back and different personnel in different positions just trying to work on different things. It will come. The first week of pre-season, the first game, hopefully the next few weeks we will see more fluency.

"It's always good to score but it's not just about that really it's the team, it's what we worked in training and like to implement into games.

"If the goal comes, the goal comes but if not it's about working for the team really.

"It's good to get the first game out of the way pre-season. It is tough coming back after a little break from the season, back from training and first game back, it's good to get off to a win and set our standards."

After signing from Chippenham Town, the 30-year-old explained about how he made the move to the Optima Stadium.

"I spoke to Scott over the summer and we had a couple of conversations, he told me his visions, his plans for what we wants to do and it's all positive," added McCootie.

"It's all good things that he's saying and what he wants to do. I'm just glad that I want to be part of it and just help him and the team push forward. I like the way that he wants to approach games, training sessions and he likes to do things properly.

"That's one of the reasons why I've come here to do things properly and hopefully have a great season with the team and hopefully get promoted."

Saturday sees Weston host community club Banwell at 3pm and McCootie says he is looking forward to the challenges.

"Good tough games, good tests as well getting minutes into you," he added. "It's for the younger boys, it's a chance for them to show themselves and who knows who might be watching.

"For us and the team it's a good little test for us."