Weston starlet Tom Llewellyn signs new contract

Tom Llewellyn inking his new deal with secretary Richard Sloane and head of academy Mark McKeever.

Promising attacking midfielder Tom Llewellyn has committed his future to Weston-super-Mare, signing a new contract at the Woodspring Stadium.

Tom Llewellyn. Picture: Will.T.Photography Tom Llewellyn. Picture: Will.T.Photography

The deal will keep the academy graduate at the club until at least the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 18-year-old captains the club’s under-19s side and has enjoyed a breakout year in the Seagulls’ first team, making 23 appearances and scoring five goals in the past 12 months.

The rookie’s opportunities in the starting 11 have often been limited, but Llewellyn has repeatedly affected games from the bench and the award of a new contract signals a more pivotal role in Marc McGregor’s squad is on the horizon.

Llewellyn said: “I’m really happy to be here for another year, and it’s really good to know my future’s set on being here at this football club.”

Tom Llewellyn celebrates after his brilliant equaliser. Picture: WILL.T.PHOTOGRAPHY Tom Llewellyn celebrates after his brilliant equaliser. Picture: WILL.T.PHOTOGRAPHY

The pint-sized playmaker is the son of former Bristol City right-back Andy Llewellyn, and his brother Jake enjoyed several good seasons in BS24 before moving to Bridgwater Town.

After scoring on his league debut at Dartford last season, the creative midfielder has fast become a fan-favourite at the Woodspring Stadium.

He netted a crucial goal against Salisbury City in Weston’s run to the FA Cup first round earlier this season and scored a stunning 30-yard lob on his first start in the National League South against Welling United in November.

There have been growing calls from the terraces throughout the season for Llewellyn to be given more playing time in the first team, and being handed a new deal suggests he is firmly in boss McGregor’s plans.

The midfielder has also displayed his leadership qualities this term, skippering Weston’s under-19s squad to the quarter-final of the National League Alliance Cup.

Mark McKeever, head of the Seagulls’ academy, is ‘delighted’ the youngster 18-year-old has put pen to paper.

He added: “It’s great to see young lads coming through and breaking into the first team.

“Tom’s a great example of that; he’s had a fantastic season with the under-19s and every time he’s been asked to go on the pitch for the first team, he’s done himself proud.”