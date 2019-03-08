Unbeaten Weston must build on good start to season says McCootie

Nick McCootie after Weston's game against Fareham Town in the FA Cup Archant

Nick McCootie called on Weston to build on their good form so far this season ahead of Saturday's game with Walton Casuals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

McCootie scored the winner for the Seagulls in their last Southern League game at home to Beaconsfield Town.

The Stags haven't picked up a point so far this season and McCootie says he hopes Weston can continue to build on their early season momentum.

"We just have to adjust to the league," he said after picking up 12 points fron six games.

"Obviously coming down last year, it is a new league, trying to find your feet, a new side trying to gel together and this is the seventh game now.

"It's all starting to come together, starting to bed in and as you see we are trying to get on a little run now. Every game's slightly different, but still the same three points on hand.

"We keep picking up points. Even if we pick up a point we are still on the run and look to build on that and see where we go."

McCootie helped Scott Bartlett's men move into the next round of the FA Cup last weekend after his brace sealed a 3-0 win over Fareham Town and a home tie with Merthyr Town.

"Of course we can," he said, on putting together a cup run.

"Obviously the luck of the draw as well plays a big part. If you get a good draw, go on a little run then who knows where you can go.

"We set out with a game plan, working on it all week, and the aim was to get through to the next round.

"It's always good to score goals, especially in the FA Cup. To be honest I didn't think it was coming.

"I had a few chances in the first half pretty early on and I just thought it was one of those days and as strikers do, they keep going and get the rewards."

Despite colliding with Ross Casey in the first half which saw both players go down injured, it was the visiting goalkeeper who had to go off and McCootie wished his opponent a speedy recovery.

"Unfortunately he came worse off, so I wish him well," he added.

"I took a knock myself and I didn't think I'd quite make it but just kept myself going.

"I just had to keep myself moving. If I slowed up it would have seized up and then made it to hard to carry on, but I got myself going and got the rewards in the end."