Advanced search

Nick McCootie's second half goal for Weston secures first home league win of season

PUBLISHED: 17:37 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 31 August 2019

Issac Pearce for Weston during their 1-0 home win over Beaconsfield Town

Issac Pearce for Weston during their 1-0 home win over Beaconsfield Town

Archant

Nick McCootie's second half winner secured Weston their first home win of the season after beating Beaconsfield Town at The Optima Stadium today (Saturday).

Both teams were denied by the woodwork, before McCootie's close range effort from Issac Pearce's corner.

The Rams, who started the game bottom of the table, will feel hard done by after getting in behind the The Seagulls defence only to find Niall Maher in inspired form with two world class saves.

Scott Bartlett made two changes from their bank holiday 2-0 win over Truro City with Connor Davies in for the suspended Scott Laird and Joel Randall in for Ben Whitehead and it was the Seagulls who came to close to open the scoring in the second minute.

A great flick by McCootie found Randall down the left who won his side an early corner.

Pearce's low delivery was dummied not once, but two and into the path of Greg Tindle but his effort sailed over the bar from six yards.

Bartlett's men went close again in the 20th minute as McCootie saw his low shot saved well by Myles Bowman.

Gary Meakin's men went close moments later as Shawnikki Clement-Peter's shot was pushed to safety by Maher before Jon-Jo Bates saw his effort smash against the crossbar.

Davies was adjudged to have been fouled but referee Matthew Rushton played on and the ball found its way to Bates and with Maher beaten, the woodwork came to his rescue before Charlie Losasso saw his shot sail over the bar.

McCootie went close again after his shot following a corner was superbly diverted away from Bowman as the game went into half time scoreless.

The visitors started the second half well and could have opened the scoring through Losasso but saw his effort come crashing off the post before Maher saved with his legs from Clement-Peter.

After a good one-two between Pearce and Tom Llewellyn saw the former denied by Bowman for a corner which saw the hosts break the deadlock on the hour mark.

Pearce's superb delivery found Tindle but the captain saw his effort cleared off the line into the path of McCootie who smashed home the winner.

Randall went close to getting Weston's second but his effort struck the post as Weston made it six games unbeaten ahead of the visit of Fareham Town in the FA Cup next Saturday.

Most Read

DWP condemns benefit cheat Davis’ actions

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Former owner of Weston brothel spared jail after claiming £18,000 in disability benefits to pay for lavish holidays

Natalie Davis will not face prison for her crime, unless she commits another offence during the suspended sentence period. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.

Lottery winner from North Somerset in danger of missing out on £1m prize

Did you buy a EuroMillions ticket in April?

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

DWP condemns benefit cheat Davis’ actions

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Former owner of Weston brothel spared jail after claiming £18,000 in disability benefits to pay for lavish holidays

Natalie Davis will not face prison for her crime, unless she commits another offence during the suspended sentence period. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.

Lottery winner from North Somerset in danger of missing out on £1m prize

Did you buy a EuroMillions ticket in April?

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Nick McCootie’s second half goal for Weston secures first home league win of season

Issac Pearce for Weston during their 1-0 home win over Beaconsfield Town

Speedway: Redcar 46 Somerset 38

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

T20: Abell admits ‘better side won’ after Somerset loss

Tom Abell hits out for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Severe delays on M5 after stalled car blocks lane

Severe delays are being experienced on the M5 this afternoon.Picture: Traffic England

Picture Past: August 29, 1969

Wedmore Harvest Home Carnival Parade. Picture: WESTON MERCURY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists