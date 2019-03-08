Nick McCootie's second half goal for Weston secures first home league win of season

Issac Pearce for Weston during their 1-0 home win over Beaconsfield Town Archant

Nick McCootie's second half winner secured Weston their first home win of the season after beating Beaconsfield Town at The Optima Stadium today (Saturday).

Both teams were denied by the woodwork, before McCootie's close range effort from Issac Pearce's corner.

The Rams, who started the game bottom of the table, will feel hard done by after getting in behind the The Seagulls defence only to find Niall Maher in inspired form with two world class saves.

Scott Bartlett made two changes from their bank holiday 2-0 win over Truro City with Connor Davies in for the suspended Scott Laird and Joel Randall in for Ben Whitehead and it was the Seagulls who came to close to open the scoring in the second minute.

A great flick by McCootie found Randall down the left who won his side an early corner.

Pearce's low delivery was dummied not once, but two and into the path of Greg Tindle but his effort sailed over the bar from six yards.

Bartlett's men went close again in the 20th minute as McCootie saw his low shot saved well by Myles Bowman.

Gary Meakin's men went close moments later as Shawnikki Clement-Peter's shot was pushed to safety by Maher before Jon-Jo Bates saw his effort smash against the crossbar.

Davies was adjudged to have been fouled but referee Matthew Rushton played on and the ball found its way to Bates and with Maher beaten, the woodwork came to his rescue before Charlie Losasso saw his shot sail over the bar.

McCootie went close again after his shot following a corner was superbly diverted away from Bowman as the game went into half time scoreless.

The visitors started the second half well and could have opened the scoring through Losasso but saw his effort come crashing off the post before Maher saved with his legs from Clement-Peter.

After a good one-two between Pearce and Tom Llewellyn saw the former denied by Bowman for a corner which saw the hosts break the deadlock on the hour mark.

Pearce's superb delivery found Tindle but the captain saw his effort cleared off the line into the path of McCootie who smashed home the winner.

Randall went close to getting Weston's second but his effort struck the post as Weston made it six games unbeaten ahead of the visit of Fareham Town in the FA Cup next Saturday.