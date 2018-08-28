Careless defending at Truro sees Seagulls remain bottom of National League South

Jennison Myrie-Williams bagged a brace for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography Archant

Sloppy defending cost Weston valuable points in the race to avoid the National League South trap door, as they drew 3-3 in a thriller at Truro City on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eli Phipps opened the scoring with great free kick. Picture: Will.T.Photography Eli Phipps opened the scoring with great free kick. Picture: Will.T.Photography

The Seagulls took an early lead, before going behind twice at Treyew Road as both sides battled for crucial points in the relegation battle.

A Jennison Myrie-Williams brace saw Weston claim a point, but boss Marc McGregor will be frustrated it was not all three after a string of late chances were wasted by the visitors.

The result took the Seagulls to within six points of safety, but they remain bottom of the table ahead of this weekend’s visit of Slough Town.

McGregor’s side started the game well and Eli Phipps and Gethyn Hill had early sights at goal before the former broke the deadlock in the eighth minute with a well-struck free kick which looped over the wall and dipped into the net of Harvey Rivers.

Gethyn Hill tries his luck from long range. Picture: Will.T.Photography Gethyn Hill tries his luck from long range. Picture: Will.T.Photography

The lead could have been doubled but Marlon Jackson headed wide and George Nurse’s long-range effort was smartly saved by Rivers.

The White Tigers capitalised on the spurned chances to level the score on 19 minutes as Connor Riley-Lowe’s whipped corner eluded the punch of Luke Purnell, allowing Jamie Richards to head home from under the crossbar.

The home side hit the front seven minutes before half time after Jacob Cane failed to clear his lines and the ball bobbled to Alex Battle, whose shanked shot fortuitously landed at the feet of Michael Herve at the back post and he tapped into an empty net.

It was beginning to look like one of those afternoons for the Seagulls, but they found an equaliser on the verge of the break, as Myrie-Williams drilled into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

The Seagulls celebrate at Treyew Road. Picture: Will.T.Photography The Seagulls celebrate at Treyew Road. Picture: Will.T.Photography

But the Seagulls’ good work was undone again just 90 seconds into the second half as Herve again found himself in the right place at the right time.

Niall Thompson’s driven cross was not dealt with by Alex Byrne and the striker slotted home from 10 yards out.

Again the Seagulls stood tall and found a reply, though, as Phipps’ winding run bought him some space before he crossed for Myrie-Williams, who cleverly flicked the ball into the net via the post.

That left McGregor’s side with 33 minutes to find a much-needed winner, but it proved elusive as Phipps, Jackson and Hill missed late opportunities.